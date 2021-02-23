Airtel partners with Qualcomm for accelerating 5G services in India

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel has been a pioneer of new technologies and our networks are fully ready for 5G. We are delighted to have Qualcomm Technologies as a key technology provider in our journey to roll-out world-class 5G in India. With Airtel's integrated service portfolio and Qualcomm Technologies' SG leadership, we will be well placed to usher India into the next era of hyper-fast and ultra-low latency digital connectivity."