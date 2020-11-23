Airtel partners with Vedantu to provide classes via DTH channels at 4 per day

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel and Vedantu, a live online learning brand, announced a partnership to make education accessible to students across India by leveraging Airtel’s reach.

Under the partnership, two dedicated DTH channels – Vedantu Materclasses – will be available exclusively to the 17 million Airtel Digital TV customers at price of ₹4 per day. The channels will cater to students from Classes 6 to 10 and Classes 11 to 12 respectively and will cover Maths and Science.

According to the company, the learning will be delivered by best-in-class faculty including graduates from IIT and AIIMS with proven track records in teaching. The medium of teaching will be a mix of English and Hindi with plans underway to add regional language content, where possible.

A release by the company claims that India has a total of 260 million school-going children and those in small towns and villages have little or no access to high-quality learning due to limited broadband access as well as a shortage of faculty.

Both Airtel and Vedantu believe that with its deeper penetration, the home TV screen will provide an easily accessible medium to impart knowledge to children with limited resources.

The companies claim that 11 hours of fresh interactive content will be available daily to students with repeat telecast for students who missed the class or want to revise the content. To make the learning more fun and engaging, the classes will also include interactive quizzes to which students can respond to using the TV remote.

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Taldar, CEO & Director – DTH Business, Bharti Airtel, said: “We are delighted to partner with Vedantu to democratise high-quality education by making it highly affordable and accessible through the home TV. The TV screen is evolving beyond entertainment to becoming a hub for interactive education and learning that can be delivered in a safe and affordable manner, especially in these unprecedented times. We are confident that this service will be well received by students and parents and education on TV will become a permanent feature which will benefit millions of students."

Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu, added, “Having established Vedantu as the unanimous choice for LIVE online learning in the metros and key cities, our next mission is to make our highly curated teachers and content available to a vast majority of Indian students. As a brand we are going the extra mile to make quality education accessible. Our partnership with Airtel DTH is in this direction and we are delighted to use our collective strengths to sustain India’s learning needs in smaller towns and villages."

