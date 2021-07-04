Earlier this year, Airtel Payments Bank announced its customers will get an increased interest rate of six per cent per annum on savings account deposit of over ₹1 lakh. The move, announced in May this year, followed Airtel Payments Bank becoming the first payments bank to implement an enhanced day-end savings limit of ₹2 lakh, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. The interest rate is at 2.5 per cent per annum for a deposit up to ₹1 lakh.