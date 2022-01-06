Airtel Payments Bank & Park+ partner on FASTag-based parking solutions

“Beginning with the parking fee payments, both partners are working together to enable automatic cashless payment deduction from the valid FASTag associated with the vehicle. With cashless payments, visitors will save time and will no longer not have to wait in a queue to make parking payments. The service is already operational at a South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) parking site, and will soon be made available at Aurangabad Airport and 32nd Avenue (32nd Milestone) in Gurugram," it said.