Airtel Payments Bank partners Axis Bank to digitise cash collection

“We are delighted to join hands with Axis Bank for digitization of last-mile cash collection. Our collection management services reduces the challenges of managing physical cash and also mitigates the risk of cash in transit by digitizing the entire chain. This brings in huge operational efficiencies for our partner as well as their customers," said Gaurav Seth, chief finance officer and head institutional business, Airtel Payments Bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}