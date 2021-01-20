Airtel Payments Banks launches ‘safe pay’ to curb online frauds

NEW DELHI: Airtel Payments Bank on Wednesday launched a mode of safe digital transactions to protect customers from online frauds, the company said in a statement.

Airtel Safe Pay is an additional wall that will prevent online frauds when customers transact through UPI (unified payment interface) or net-banking using the Airtel Payments Bank. The new payment gateway, which is free of cost, will offer protection against phishing, stolen credentials or passwords, and phone cloning, it said.

Also Read | Why server stacks are the new realty play

"Airtel Safe Pay leverages Airtel's telecom exclusive strength of network intelligence to provide an additional layer of payment validation compared to the industry norm of two-factor authentication," the subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd said.

Airtel Safe Pay will allow customers of the payments bank to conduct digital transactions across merchants, online retailers, and transfer money. Customers can open an Airtel Payments Bank account through a video call using the Airtel Thanks application.

"As digital payments become the norm, especially in the post-pandemic world, we also have to solve the challenges of frauds that are growing rapidly," said Anubrata Biswas, managing director & chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Airtel Payments Bank.

Adarsh Nair, chief product officer, Airtel, said the safe pay gateway will offer the most secure digital payments platforms to the company’s users.

"Airtel Safe Pay is yet another innovation where our secure network and world-class digital platforms combine to solve a unique market problem," said Nair.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via