With this payment, Bharti Airtel has now prepaid all its spectrum dues that had interest costs higher than 8.65 per cent, the company said in a statement.
"Bharti Airtel has prepaid ₹3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) clearing all its liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016," the statement said.
Airtel has prepaid a total of ₹28,320 crore of spectrum liabilities this calendar year, the company said.
