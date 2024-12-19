Airtel pays off ₹3,626 crore spectrum dues to Telecom Dept. for purchases in 2016
1 min read
19 Dec 2024, 04:32 PM IST
PTI
Bharti Airtel paid off ₹3,626 crore in dues to the Department of Telecom to clear all its liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2016, reported the news agency PTI.
New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Bharti Airtel has prepaid ₹3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom to clear all its liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016, the company said on Thursday.
With this payment, Bharti Airtel has now prepaid all its spectrum dues that had interest costs higher than 8.65 per cent, the company said in a statement.
"Bharti Airtel has prepaid ₹3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) clearing all its liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016," the statement said.
Airtel has prepaid a total of ₹28,320 crore of spectrum liabilities this calendar year, the company said.
Catch all the Business News
, Corporate news
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.