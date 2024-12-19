Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Airtel pays off 3,626 crore spectrum dues to Telecom Dept. for purchases in 2016

Airtel pays off ₹3,626 crore spectrum dues to Telecom Dept. for purchases in 2016

PTI

Bharti Airtel paid off 3,626 crore in dues to the Department of Telecom to clear all its liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2016, reported the news agency PTI.

Bharti Airtel paid off its 2016 spectrum dues on Thursday, December 19.

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Bharti Airtel has prepaid 3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom to clear all its liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016, the company said on Thursday.

With this payment, Bharti Airtel has now prepaid all its spectrum dues that had interest costs higher than 8.65 per cent, the company said in a statement.

"Bharti Airtel has prepaid 3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) clearing all its liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016," the statement said.

Airtel has prepaid a total of 28,320 crore of spectrum liabilities this calendar year, the company said.

