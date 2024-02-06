Airtel plans fixed wireless on SA for factories
Bharti Airtel will launch fixed wireless access services for factories on the 5G stand-alone architecture (SA), which will be different from the non–stand-alone architecture that it currently uses to offer 5G services to consumers.
