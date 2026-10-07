Airtel hikes postpaid tariffs after over two years, sets the tone for peers

India’s telecom tariff battle is back in play after an over two-year lull in postpaid charge revisions. Bharti Airtel Ltd has raised prices across postpaid plans by 3-11%, a move that could possibly trigger a fresh round of industry-wide hikes in the chase for higher user spends.
Bharti Airtel, India’s second largest telecom operator by market share, has increased its tariffs by ₹50 across all its postpaid plans, also introducing its added benefit of free international roaming, Fast Lane technology, safety features and entertainment, the company said in a release on Wednesday. The new tariffs will kick in on 8 October.