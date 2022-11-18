Airtel powers Varanasi airport with Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel powers Varanasi airport with Airtel 5G Plus1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Airtel has also deployed its 5G Plus service at two more airports including the new Garden terminal in Bengaluru and Pune
Telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has deployed 5G Plus service at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport of Varanasi.
Airtel has also deployed its 5G Plus service at two more airports including the new Garden terminal in Bengaluru and Pune.
“All customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled," the company said.
Airtel has started deploying its 5G Plus service in a graded manner across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat and Gurugram.
Varanasi was among the first eight cities in the country to get the Airtel 5G Plus service. The services are currently available at Benaras Hindu University (BHU), Ghatt Road, Adampur, Beniya Bagh Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Rajghat, Sarnath, Sigra, Thateri Bazaar and few other locations in the city.
“Airtel customers can now enjoy blazing fast speeds on their mobile phones allowing them to access superfast High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more while at the airport. We are in the process of augmenting the network further to make our services available across Varanasi," Sovan Mukerjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh said.
Airtel acquired over 1 million 5G customers since it launched the services in eight cities in early October.
The telco had initiated 5G trials in 2021 and became the first operator to commercially launch 5G in the country.
The company’s CEO Gopal Vittal recently said that Bharti Airtel Ltd will keep 5G and 4G tariffs at the same levels for another six to nine months, after which it may decide on fixing 5G tariffs separately.
The next-generation network service of 5G was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC). Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea- the three major telecom operators of the country demonstrated use cases of 5G technology at the launch.