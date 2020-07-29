Bharti Airtel on Wednesday reported a consolidate net loss of ₹15,933 crore in the June quarter. The telecom service provider reported a net loss of ₹2,866 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenues for the quarter stood at ₹23,938.7 crore, up 15.4% (up 15.8% on a comparable basis) compared to ₹20,737.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. India revenues for the quarter stood at ₹17,589.5 crore, up 14.6% compared to ₹15,344.6 crore for the same period last year.

“Consequently, without prejudice and on prudence, during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 the (Bharti Airtel) group has further recorded an incremental provision of ₹107,444 million, including net interest on total provision created considering interest rate as per the affidavit filed by DoT on March 16, 2020 with effect from the date of Court Judgement," the company said.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 15.4% year-on-year to ₹23,939 crore. Bharti Airtel reported a second straight quarter of positive operating income for its core business of mobile services in India at ₹165 crore.

Consolidated opex (excluding access costs, costs of goods sold and license fees) increased by 5.8% YoY (down 1.1% QoQ) to ₹8,185.7 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

Consolidated EBITDA was at ₹10,639.2 crore during the June quarter.

“We are going through an unprecedented crisis caused by COVID. Despite this, our teams have served the country well and kept our customers connected. Data traffic growth surged by 73% YoY even as 4G net additions slowed down to 2 Million caused by supply chain shocks in the device eco system," Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel, India, South Asia, said in the statement.

