Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Airtel Q1 results: Net loss widens to 15,933 crore
Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenues for the quarter stood at 23,938.7 crore

Airtel Q1 results: Net loss widens to 15,933 crore

1 min read . 08:45 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Consolidated EBITDA was at 10,639.2 crore during the June quarter
  • We are going through an unprecedented crisis caused by COVID-19, said Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel, India, South Asia

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday reported a consolidate net loss of 15,933 crore in the June quarter. The telecom service provider reported a net loss of 2,866 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday reported a consolidate net loss of 15,933 crore in the June quarter. The telecom service provider reported a net loss of 2,866 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenues for the quarter stood at 23,938.7 crore, up 15.4% (up 15.8% on a comparable basis) compared to 20,737.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. India revenues for the quarter stood at 17,589.5 crore, up 14.6% compared to 15,344.6 crore for the same period last year.

Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenues for the quarter stood at 23,938.7 crore, up 15.4% (up 15.8% on a comparable basis) compared to 20,737.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. India revenues for the quarter stood at 17,589.5 crore, up 14.6% compared to 15,344.6 crore for the same period last year.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“Consequently, without prejudice and on prudence, during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 the (Bharti Airtel) group has further recorded an incremental provision of 107,444 million, including net interest on total provision created considering interest rate as per the affidavit filed by DoT on March 16, 2020 with effect from the date of Court Judgement," the company said.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 15.4% year-on-year to 23,939 crore. Bharti Airtel reported a second straight quarter of positive operating income for its core business of mobile services in India at 165 crore.

Consolidated opex (excluding access costs, costs of goods sold and license fees) increased by 5.8% YoY (down 1.1% QoQ) to 8,185.7 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

Consolidated EBITDA was at 10,639.2 crore during the June quarter.

“We are going through an unprecedented crisis caused by COVID. Despite this, our teams have served the country well and kept our customers connected. Data traffic growth surged by 73% YoY even as 4G net additions slowed down to 2 Million caused by supply chain shocks in the device eco system," Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel, India, South Asia, said in the statement.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated