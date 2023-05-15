Airtel Q4 Preview: Revenue growth modest, swift mid-term growth2 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 07:59 PM IST
In the December quarter, Airtel reported a 92 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,588 crore on a yearly basis, while revenue from operations increased by 20 per cent to ₹35,804 crore.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel's will announce its March quarter results on May 16 and revenues are expected to show a modest growth amid muted subscriber additions and flat average revenue per user (ARPU).
