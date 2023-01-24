Airtel raises entry level tariffs to ₹155 in 9 circles2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:30 PM IST
- The carrier is now charging the minimum amount in nine circles of the total 22 circles
India's No 2 carrier Bharti Airtel Tuesday raised the entry level tariff plans to ₹155 from ₹99 earlier, in seven more circles of Karnataka, Bihar, North East, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and UP West.
