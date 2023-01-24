Airtel raises entry level tariffs to 155 in 9 circles

A senior executive had told Mint recently that the carrier had seen less than anticipated churn after introducing the plan and would extend it to other circles. “We thought we would see an elevated level of churn, or SIM consolidation, but the churn is much lower than what we thought it would be. The pilot still ongoing, if it all works, then we will assess when to roll it out (to other circles)," the executive said, adding that customers were sticking on because of larger benefits including higher data usage, compared to the previous plan.