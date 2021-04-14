{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To focus more on digital opportunity in the country, Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a new corporate structure. The new structure envisages Airtel Digital Limited folding into the listed entity, Bharti Airtel. This will now house all of the digital assets Wynk Music, Airtel X stream, Airtel Thanks, Mitra Payments, Airtel Ads, Airtel IQ, Airtel Secure, Airtel Cloud and all future digital products and services.

"Airtel Payments Bank will remain a separate entity under Bharti Airtel and work closely with the growing customer base to play a pivotal role in realising the digital opportunity that payments and financial services provides," the company sa

"All of the company’s infrastructure businesses such as Nxtra and Indus Towers will continue to remain in separate entities as they are currently. So will international subsidiaries and affiliates," the telecom major said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The new structure sets the exciting future course for Bharti Airtel and provides focus on the four distinct businesses – digital, India, international and infrastructure, each, in a razor sharp way," said Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, Bharti Airtel said.

"We believe this will provide agility, expertise and operational rigour to serve our customers brilliantly while providing flexibility to unlock value for our shareholders. This structure will serve us well over the coming years and is a win-win for all stakeholders," Mittal added.

The telecom giant also seek clarity from the government on licensing policy. The board of directors approved the new structure on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}