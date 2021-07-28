''Airtel has discontinued its ₹49 entry level Prepaid recharge. The company’s Prepaid packs will now start from the ₹79 Smart Recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data. This change is in line with the company’s focus on offering superior connectivity solutions. Airtel customers on entry level recharges can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance,'' it said in a statement.

