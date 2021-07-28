Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Airtel revises prepaid plans, recharge packs to now start from 79. Details here

Airtel revises prepaid plans, recharge packs to now start from 79. Details here

Bharti Airtel
1 min read . 12:37 PM IST Livemint

  • Bharti Airtel's prepaid packs will now start from the 79 Smart Recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the revision to its prepaid plans and a price hike for its entry-level plans. The company said that it has discontinued the 49 entry level prepaid recharge and thus, the prepaid packs will now start from 79.

''Airtel has discontinued its 49 entry level Prepaid recharge. The company’s Prepaid packs will now start from the 79 Smart Recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data. This change is in line with the company’s focus on offering superior connectivity solutions. Airtel customers on entry level recharges can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance,'' it said in a statement.

The 79 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, includes a talk time of 64 and brings 200 MB of data. The plan offers up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data. The revision of the plan is effective from Thursday i.e., 29 July, 2021.

Shares of Bharti Airtel surged nearly 4% to 560 per share on the BSE on Wednesday at 12:20 pm. Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 471 million customers in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

