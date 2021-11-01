Telecom major Bharti Airtel has rolled out "5G for Business" initiative to demonstrate a wide range of enterprise grade use cases using high speed & low latency networks.

As part of "5G for Business", Airtel said it will join forces with leading global consulting and technology companies such as Accenture, AWS, CISCO, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Nokia, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to work with industry leading brands such as Apollo Hospitals, Flipkart and several leading manufacturing companies to test 5G based solutions.

"These solutions will be deployed on 5G test spectrum allotted to Airtel and include use cases like Smart Factory, Smart Healthcare, 5G powered Quality inspection, Digital Twin, connected frontline workforce and AR/VR based use cases amongst others," Airtel said in a filing.

On Monday, Airtel shares were up nearly 4% at ₹711.30 apiece in noon deals on NSE.

Airtel is leading the 5G bandwagon in India, along with Reliance Jio and others. Earlier this year, the telco demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a LIVE 4G network. It has also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

The use case demonstrations will be conducted both at end-user locations and at Airtel’s 5G lab in network experience centre at Manesar (Gurgaon).

“The 5G ecosystem will open limitless possibilities for enterprises to enhance productivity and serve their customers even better with digitally enabled applications. We are delighted to work with our strategic technology partners and some of our enterprise customers to start testing real life 5G applications of the future. This also offers tremendous learnings across the value chain and lays a solid foundation for future application roadmap," said Randeep Singh Sekhon, CTO of Airtel.

