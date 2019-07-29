Bharti Airtel has designed and implemented a State Wide Area Network (SWAN) for the Uttar Pradesh government which will enable e-governance and digital delivery of government services to citizens, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company has termed the product UPSWAN 2.0 which was was launched by the state’s Deputy Chief Minster Dinesh Sharma.

Simply put, the platform is designed to provide secure, high-speed connectivity for delivery of government services to citizens over a closed user group network which connects headquarters across state, district, block and tehsil level through 885 points of presence across the state.

Under the network, the state headquarters will boast of up to 10 gbps connectivity while district, block and tehsil Headquarters will have upto 10 mbps connectivity, the company said, adding that a network operations centre has also been set up in Lucknow.

Citizens will be able to file applications for pension and financial aid, register for employment, get birth and death certificates, apply for ration cards.

“UPSWAN will be digital backbone for the state," Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO - Airtel Business, said.

Airtel Business serves over 3000 large and 500,000 medium and small enterprises.