NEW DELHI :
Bharti Airtel chief executive officer Gopal Vittal said that the company had no plans to build smartphones with Google but will work towards increasing smartphone adoption among consumers as part of its strategic partnership, which in turn will drive up ARPUs for the carrier.
“We have no plans to build our own device, but instead intend to partner across the ecosystem to further accelerate the adoption of smart from feature phones," Vittal said in an analyst call on Friday post the announcement.
Making smartphones more affordable will be one of its key commercial programs, which will be done by through targeted subsidies, cash backs and partnerships across device and e-commerce players and using data models to predict likely upgradation to smartphones among its user base.
“We have always mentioned we are not keen on a subsidy game, but equally, we are going to be competitive in the market, so wherever there is an incentive to be given we have developed the software capability to target it into a device in order to be really smart and minimize the economic cost of that," Vittal said.
“We will continue to actually push for that because we also know that what every smartphone user we get a significant jump in the ARPU, which is part of our premiumization agenda," Vittal noted. The carrier aims to increase ARPU levels to ₹200 in the near term and to ₹300 in the long term, from present levels of ₹153 as of September.
Airtel will depend on its data models to predict consumer upgrades from featurephones to smartphones, on the back of having converted over 80 million such users to smartphones, besides giving targeted incentives.
He added that the deal done in form of a strategic equity partnership with a small dilution was a ‘very compelling way’ to bring the two companies together to meet the same shared objectives.
The $300 million will be spent on several commercial agreements over five years, Vittal said, towards goals of driving data and smartphone adoption to which more can be added in due course.
“At this point, it's around three areas. One is devices, second is networks and the third is cloud... there will be more such agreements that will follow for a period of time," he noted.
Vittal added that the carrier would use existing Android capabilities, indicating that the company would not be keen on developing its own operating system, like Reliance Jio has done with JioNext set of devices. He noted that Airtel would prefer to work with players across the ecosystem.
“I think that requires a very different kind of capability set and we would much rather work across every player, whether it's device manufacturer or e-commerce player to really like provide smartphone access," Vittal said.
Airtel will continue to allocate capital to capex towards areas of home broadband, data centers and 5G network. The No 2 carrier allocated $2.5 billion for FY22.
