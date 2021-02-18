Airtel's earnest money deposit at 3K cr, Jio's 10K cr for spectrum auction

The department of telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday released the list of pre-qualified bidders for the upcoming spectrum auction in March. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has submitted the highest amount of ₹10,000 crore, while rival Bharti Airtel’s earnest money deposit (EMD) stands at ₹3,000 crore to participate in the auction, according to the list.

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) has deposited ₹475 crore, indicating that the telecom operator will largely look at spectrum renewal.

The DoT will auction 2,251MHz of spectrum at a reserve price of ₹3.92 trillion starting March 1. Spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands have been put up for sale, while the 3,300-3600MHz bands, earmarked for 5G service by the telecom regulator, have been excluded from the upcoming auction.

The earnest money determines the eligibility of bidders based on the total amount deposited by them as per the requirements of a licensed service access (LSA). The DoT said the earnest money deposited by all three telcos qualifies them to bid for any spectrum band and in any LSA.

Airtel has amassed large chunks of spectrum through mergers and acquisitions, which should lower its renewal requirement, while Vi may not bid aggressively due to large spectrum holding, relatively under-utilised network and stressed financials, analysts said.

“The EMD indicates that Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio may be interested in spending two-three times the renewal requirement in other bands. Vi has limited options given its liquidity position," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report.

All three telcos have different priorities to fulfil from the spectrum auction that could lower competition, the brokerage firm said. Airwaves in the 1,800MHz and 2,300MHz bands are likely to be of high interest for Airtel and Jio as they may look at improving 4G coverage and buy additional spectrum ahead of their 5G rollout plans, it said.

The upcoming auction is crucial for Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, India’s largest operator by market share, as a large chunk of its airwaves in the 800MHz band, which it uses for providing 4G services, will expire soon. Reliance Jio provides only 4G services.

Jio has been using bankrupt Reliance Communications Ltd’s spectrum in the 800MHz band under a trading and sharing agreement to expand coverage in 21 telecom circles. Of this, the licence for 18 circles will expire in July-August.

According to analysts’ estimates, the upcoming auction will likely fetch the government ₹55,000–60,000 crore, at base price, repeating the October 2016 sale when, of the targeted ₹5.63 trillion, only ₹65,789 crore was raised, with no takers for spectrum in the 700MHz and 900MHz bands.

In fact, analysts believe spectrum in the 700MHz band could remain unsold this time as well due to its cost, which is the highest among the seven bands put under the hammer.

