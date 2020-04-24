Airtel has launched a new prepaid data pack for its users. The new data plan not only offers data but also gives the user subscription to one year of Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. The validity of the 3GB prepaid data plan offered by the company is just for 28 days.

Airtel also offers a ₹349 plan that provides 2GB data per day and also gives the user an Amazon Prime membership for 28 days. Along with that, the ₹349 plan offers Zee5 Premium subscription and access to Aitel xStream content.

The network provider recently announced that people who aren’t able to extend their validity will continue to receive incoming calls until the second phase of lockdown ends. The company is also encouraging subscribers to recharge their own accounts as well as others’ numbers online.

“Many of these customers have been able to recharge through several channels activated by Airtel including - ATMs, post Offices, grocery stores and chemist shops, in addition to digital channels. However, close to 30 million such customers have still not been able to recharge their pre-paid mobile accounts," said Airtel in a statement.

Other network providers have also announced extension of validity for people who aren't able to recharge their accounts. Reliance Jio has even incentivised others to conduct recharge for those who are unaware of such mediums. The network carrier offers 4% cut through the use of JioPOS Lite on Google Play Store.

Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) has asked various states to issue "requisite instructions in the state/UT to enable 'mobile recharging retailers' to open their outlets for offering telecom services to the public", and also issue passes for movement of select staff who manage these outlets.

Share Via