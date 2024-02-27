Companies
Mint Interview | Airtel to exit non-core biz for digital growth: Sunil Mittal
Gulveen Aulakh 7 min read 27 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Summary
- The company plans to divest non-core businesses such as insurance and food to bolster its digital infrastructure and offerings, eyeing significant growth in its enterprise segment and digital services.
Barcelona: Bharti Enterprises is looking to exit its non-core businesses such as insurance, food, and skilling which have failed to scale-up. It will instead focus on Airtel's transformation into a digital entity, bolster its burgeoning Africa operations, the payments bank, and satellite broadband ventures.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less