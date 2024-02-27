Q: Can partnerships be a way for middle ground or perhaps an equity investment?

We already have partnerships with everyone – Google, Facebook, Meta, Microsoft - we have deep relationships with each one of them. We are having multiple meetings with them here. So there is no bad blood. All we are saying is that contribute towards the infrastructure building, we can't be the only ones responsible. Even if they invest in my equity or competition or the network, that’s as a different matter. For equity, they’re going to make gains. Google came as investor at ₹700 (stock price) and it went to ₹1100, so they made a lots of money. That is not a substitute for this.