NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra will co-develop and market 5G use cases in India besides setting up a joint 5G innovation lab for developing ‘Make in India’ use cases for the Indian and global markets, the companies said in a joint statement Thursday.

The companies will jointly develop and market innovative enterprise grade digital solutions across 5G, cloud, content delivery networks, and will also bring to market customised enterprise grade private networks, which will be at the core of the digital economy. They will initially focus on segments such as automobiles, aviation, ports, utilities, chemicals, oil and gas and expand to other industries going forward.

“Airtel and Tech Mahindra have a shared vision of supporting the growth of India’s digital ecosystem. With proven technology capabilities and deep customer trust enjoyed by the two brands, we believe this is a win-win partnership," said Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO-enterprise business, Bharti Airtel.

“5G ecosystem will unlock immense opportunities for industries across sectors to improve productivity and enhance customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions. We are excited to partner with Airtel to provide innovative and cutting-edge solutions for enterprise customers," said Manish Vyas, president, communications, media and entertainment business, and CEO, network services, Tech Mahindra.

In line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM framework, this collaboration is focused on offering next-generation services to the Indian market by enabling transformation via network, cloud engineering and customer experience, he added.

Airtel has been spearheading 5G demos and testing in India, while Tech Mahindra has developed world-class 5G applications and platforms.

The announcement follows another partnership done by rival Vodafone Idea earlier this week, where it tied up with L&T Smart World & Communication to create use case of private 5G enterprise network in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.