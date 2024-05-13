Airtel ties up with Google Cloud to offer cloud and gen-AI solutions to Indian businesses
The two companies are targeting India’s large and growing public cloud services market, which is expected to be worth $17.8 billion by 2027, according to International Data Corporation (IDC), a global market-intelligence firm.
Bharti Airtel has formed a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to deliver cloud and generative-AI solutions to Indian businesses. Through the collaboration, the telecom company will adopt a suite of solutions from Google Cloud to fast-track its cloud adoption and modernisation. Airtel will also provide a suite of cloud-managed services to its business customers, comprising more than 2,000 large enterprises and about a million emerging businesses.