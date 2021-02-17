Airtel to acquire 20% stake in Bharti Telemedia from Warburg Pincus

Bharti Airtel Ltd will acquire a 20% stake in its direct-to-home (DTH) subsidiary Bharti Telemedia Ltd from a Warburg Pincus entity for ₹3,126 crore, the Sunil Mittal company said in a statement on Wednesday, after its board meeting.

In December 2017, Bharti group had agreed to sell 20% of its DTH unit, Bharti Telemedia to Warbug Pincus for ₹2,258 crore.

“A full control and ownership over Bharti Telemedia allows Airtel to offer differentiated and converged solutions to customers so as to promote ‘one home’ strategy," Airtel said.

The telecom operator will pay the said amount primarily through issuance of 36.47 million equity shares at ₹600 per share, while ₹1,037.8 crore will be paid in cash.

The issuance of shares proposed through preferential allotment is subject to shareholders’ approval, said India’s second largest telecom operator by market share.

The proposed transaction is part of Airtel’s strategy to align the shareholding of its customer facing products, services and businesses under the same holding group.

“DTH is an integral part of our homes strategy and this transaction is another step towards simplifying the shareholding of our customer facing businesses providing structural flexibility and ease of implementation," said Harjeet Kohli, group director, Bharti Enterprises.

Airtel has always had a “close and strategic partnership" with Warburg Pincus across business verticals and geographies, Kohli said. “We are delighted to have them back as part of Airtel’s exciting journey ahead, including in digital businesses," he added.

The telco will issue its shares to the Warburg Pincus affiliate at a premium of about 0.5% to the floor price. The remaining amount of about ₹937.8 crore will be paid in cash on the closing date of the proposed transaction.

The proposed deal could incur a minor “customary closing adjustment" of not more than ₹100 crore, Airtel said.

“We are delighted to be back as partners in Bharti Airtel through this transaction. We look forward to capitalising on the broad-based growth that the company is witnessing across its entire portfolio of businesses, including the digital build-outs," said Vishal Mahadevia, managing director and head of Warburg Pincus India.

Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd was the financial advisor to Airtel, while Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd advised Warburg Pincus for the transaction.

In the board meeting, Airtel also constituted a special committee of directors to assess various options for reorganisation of businesses and holding of units. The committee will also evaluate rejig of subsidiaries that would sharpen focus on digital and non-telecom business of the company, Airtel said in a separate statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via