Airtel to buy 4.7% stake in Indus Towers from Voda for 2,388 crore

"Pursuant to the referred Agreement dated February 25, 2022 entered inter alia into between certain affiliates of Vodafone Group Plc (including Euro Pacific Securities Ltd.), the Company and Nettle, the transaction shall be executed at INR 187.88 per share basis the agreed price formula in the Agreement, aggregating to INR 23,880.62 million, upon fulfillment of all conditions precedents as agreed by the parties under the agreement," the carrier said in a statement to BSE.