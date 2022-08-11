Airtel floats Wynk Studio to monetize indie music

Nair said Airtel has been exploring this monetisation stream since Indians on average spend about 21 hours per week listening to music as against a global average of 18 hours. Almost 30% of the top performing songs across any music platform in India are today from independent artists and these independent artists are all set to drive the growth of the industry by 50% from roughly ₹2,000 crore to ₹3,000 crore industry by 2025.

