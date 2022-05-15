"Our digital revenues should start to become meaningful in their own right in several billion dollars over the next few years, and thankfully, the valuations of the multiples that one generates in the digital business - because the CAPEX is low - is significantly better than telecom, which is a very solid business but a capital guzzling and spectrum guzzling business every year. (This) will be a good combination to have the group,' Mittal spoke in the virtual event.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}