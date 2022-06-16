Airtel Xstream Fiber is equipped with advanced technology for a superior experience. Its next-gen Wi-Fi routers deliver symmetrical download and upload speeds and can connect up to 60 devices concurrently. This is backed by Airtel’s superior 24x7 customer support and proven network reliability.
Bharti Airtel on Thursday launched a high-speed Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) broadband service – Airtel Xstream Fiber in Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. By doing so, the telecom giant becomes the first private ISP to roll out FTTH broadband in these remote geographies.
Airtel Xstream Fiber is equipped with advanced technology for a superior experience. Its next-gen Wi-Fi routers deliver symmetrical download and upload speeds and can connect up to 60 devices concurrently. This is backed by Airtel’s superior 24x7 customer support and proven network reliability.
As of March 31, 2022, Airtel Xstream Fiber had over 4.8 million customers.
Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Broadband business at Bharti Airtel said, “We are delighted to bring Airtel Xstream Fiber’s high-quality broadband experience to these regions. The post-pandemic era has led to a surge in demand for high-speed broadband in homes, especially for work for home, online learning as well as online entertainment. Airtel is investing aggressively to serve this customer need and plans to expand its FTTH footprint to 2000 towns across the country over the next three years and contribute to a digitally connected India."
Apart from high-speed data and unlimited local/STD calls, Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans also come bundled with a range of Airtel Thanks benefits, which include complimentary subscriptions to premium OTT content for the complete digital entertainment.
At present, Airtel Xstream Fiber’s high-speed broadband is available to customers in Leh in Ladakh, and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Airtel plans to scale the service to other key locations in the regions in the coming months.
K. Rajaraman, Secretary - Department of Telecom, Government of India said, "We congratulate Airtel on the launch of its FTTH service in Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar. The commissioning of the undersea cable link between Chennai and Port Blair by the Honourable Prime Minister last year has brought high-speed data connectivity to the region as part of the Government’s Digital India vision. It’s encouraging to see the initiatives of private operators like Airtel to bring high-speed broadband to citizens in this area."
Furthermore, the FTTH broadband service is available in 847 cities and towns across India and aims to scale this footprint to 2000 towns by 2025. Airtel targets to grow its installed homes broadband passes by 150% to 40 million during the same period.