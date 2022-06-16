Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Broadband business at Bharti Airtel said, “We are delighted to bring Airtel Xstream Fiber’s high-quality broadband experience to these regions. The post-pandemic era has led to a surge in demand for high-speed broadband in homes, especially for work for home, online learning as well as online entertainment. Airtel is investing aggressively to serve this customer need and plans to expand its FTTH footprint to 2000 towns across the country over the next three years and contribute to a digitally connected India."