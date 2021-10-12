Airtel, Vodafone Idea penalty case: Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Tuesday asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to put on hold the encashment of bank guarantees in the penalty case of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea till the next date of hearing.

"No encashment of bank guarantee shall be resorted to till the next date (of hearing)," the bench headed by Justice Shiv Kirti Singh said while posting the matter for hearing on 26 October.

The DoT had asked the companies to pay the penalty by 21st October.

The direction came after Airtel and Vodafone Idea challenged the DoT's demand notices for payment of ₹3,050 crore cumulative penalties in the points of interconnect matter.

The DoT has slapped a penalty of ₹2,000 crore on Vodafone Idea and ₹1,050 crore on Airtel based on telecom regulator Trai's (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) recommendation five years ago, for violating norms by denying Reliance Jio points of interconnect (PoIs) way back in 2016.

The PoI are required to interconnect networks of telecom operators.

Vodafone Idea lawyers argued that the Trai recommended a penalty based on just one day reading of quality of service data and even did not average it over the period of 30 days as per the norms.

In October 2016, Trai had recommended imposing a total penalty of ₹3,050 crore on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea (now merged) for allegedly denying inter-connectivity to Reliance Jio.

The regulator had, at that time, stopped short of recommending cancellation of their telecom licences saying it may lead to significant consumer inconvenience.

Trai's recommendation had come on a complaint by Reliance Jio that over 75 per cent of calls on its network were failing as incumbents were not releasing sufficient numbers of PoIs.

(With inputs from PTI)

