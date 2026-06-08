Airtel, Vi eye over ₹24,000 crore relief as Bombay HC quashes govt's spectrum fee demand

In a relief for telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the government's demand notices seeking one time spectrum charges (OTSC) over the levy on spectrum held beyond 6.2 megahertz (MHz) from 2008 onwards.

Advertisement

In the 13-year legal battle, this ruling would potentially provide a total relief of over ₹24,000 crore to the companies. According to the fiscal year 2025 (FY25) annual report of Bharti Airtel, it had disclosed a contingent liability towards OTSC of ₹6,600 crore. Its total liability towards OTSC rose to ₹16,500 crore as of March end 2025, including the interest of ₹9,954 crore.

Vodafone Idea's exposure was at ₹7,581 crore, as per its FY25 annual report. It was not clear whether the amount includes the interest. The amount could increase based on the interest calculations.

"This ruling marks an important milestone for India's telecom sector by eliminating legal and financial uncertainty and creating a more supportive environment for future investments," said an Airtel spokesperson, welcoming the ruling.

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea did not respond to Mint's queries until press time.

While the Bombay High Court has now quashed the demands against Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the broader legal battle over OTSC remains pending before the Supreme Court through multiple parallel proceedings.

A division bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram V. Shirsat allowed petitions filed by the telecom operators and set aside the Centre's decisions of November and December 2012, along with the consequential demand notices issued to the companies. The court directed that bank guarantees furnished by the operators in connection with the disputed demands be returned. It also quashed all consequential actions taken by authorities.

“We have come to a conclusion that the petitioners have been able to make out a case in their favour seeking quashing and setting aside of the impugned decisions and consequent demand notices,” the court said while allowing the petitions. "The respondent has not been able to justify the said decisions and its action of levying one-time spectrum charge retrospectively upon the petitioners."

Advertisement

The dispute dates back to 2012, when the Union government decided to levy a one-time charge on spectrum holdings beyond the prescribed threshold. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) subsequently raised demands on existing telecom operators for spectrum held beyond 6.2MHz with retrospective effect from July 2008.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea challenged the move before the Bombay High Court in 2013, arguing that they had already paid the applicable licence fees, entry fees and spectrum usage charges under their licence agreements and that the government lacked the authority to retrospectively impose an additional levy years after spectrum allocation.

The High Court had granted interim protection to the operators in January 2013, restraining the government from taking coercive action during the pendency of the matter.

Advertisement

In its judgment, the court observed that telecom operators had already been paying licence fees and spectrum usage charges under the existing regime and that the government failed to establish a contractual or statutory basis for introducing an additional retrospective charge for spectrum that had already been assigned.

Rejecting the Centre's argument that spectrum, being a scarce natural resource, justified the levy, the court held that while the government holds spectrum in public trust, it remains bound by the terms and conditions of licences granted to operators. The bench noted that the state cannot retrospectively alter contractual financial obligations without clear authority under law.

The judgment also traced the evolution of India's telecom licensing framework. It noted that under the National Telecom Policy, 1999, operators migrated from a fixed licence fee regime to a revenue-sharing model and continued to pay enhanced spectrum usage charges whenever additional spectrum was allocated. It found that the policy framework did not support the retrospective imposition of OTSC on spectrum holdings up to 10MHz, which formed the core of the dispute.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why the telecom sector is facing a double whammy this summer

In July 2019, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) ruled that OTSC could be levied prospectively, but not retrospectively. The DoT challenged the ruling before the Supreme Court, where the matter is still pending.

Separately, Aircel Cellular challenged a 2016 Madras High Court judgment that upheld DoT's demand for payment of OTSC of about ₹3,273 crore. The appeal is also pending before the apex court.

The DoT can also challenge Bombay High Court's ruling before the Supreme Court, which may have the final say on the issue, legal experts said.

The ruling comes at a crucial time for Vodafone Idea, which recently received a significant relief from the government on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. On 31 December, the government froze its AGR dues at ₹87,695. Later in April, it slashed the cash-strapped telecom firm’s AGR dues by ₹23,600 crore to ₹64,046 crore after recalculation, deferring the bulk of its payments by 10 years, to be paid from FY36 to FY41.

Advertisement

About the Authors Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history. Jatin Grover Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting expe...Read More ✕ Jatin Grover Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.



A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.



Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.



He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors. Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.