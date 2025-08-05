Airtel widens Arpu lead as data hunger revs Q1 profit

A stable quarter for Airtel comes at a time when the telecom sector is moving towards a duopoly with operators Airtel and Jio eating into the market share of Vodafone Idea and state-owned BSNL. Lately, Vodafone Idea has expressed concerns over its ability to continue as a going concern, in absence of further financial relief from the government. Investors are expected to track the company's view on Arpu at its analysts' call on Wednesday, along with guidance on further tariff hikes.