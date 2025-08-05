Airtel widens Arpu lead as data hunger revs Q1 profit

Bharti Airtel Ltd reported steady earnings growth in the June quarter, driven by a surge in mobile data consumption and an expanding subscriber base. The telco's average revenue per user (Arpu) climbed to an industry-leading ₹250, as it continue its recovery from years of low tariffs.
Net profit at India's second-largest telecom operator stood at ₹5,948 crore, up 43% from a year earlier; however, according to analysts at ICICI Securities, the numbers are not comparable as Indus Towers became an Airtel subsidiary since November, from its previous status as an associate. On a sequential basis, Airtel’s net profit fell 46% from ₹11,022 crore in the preceding quarter, wherein it received a deferred tax benefit of ₹5,913 crore.
“The India mobile business recorded a sequential growth of 2.9%, driven by continued focus on portfolio premiumization and an additional day in the quarter. We added 4 million smartphone data customers and maintained an industry-leading average revenue per user (Arpu) of ₹250 for Q1FY26," Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel vice-chairman and managing director said in an earnings release.
Airtel's Arpu rose by 2% or ₹5 sequentially during the quarter to ₹250. In comparison, India’s No. 1 carrier Reliance Jio’s Arpu rose to ₹208.8 from ₹206.2. Vodafone Idea is yet to release its quarterly figures. Arpu is a key metric of revenue performance and user monetization in the telecom industry.
A stable quarter for Airtel comes at a time when the telecom sector is moving towards a duopoly with operators Airtel and Jio eating into the market share of Vodafone Idea and state-owned BSNL. Lately, Vodafone Idea has expressed concerns over its ability to continue as a going concern, in absence of further financial relief from the government. Investors are expected to track the company's view on Arpu at its analysts' call on Wednesday, along with guidance on further tariff hikes.
Airtel's consolidated Q1 revenue of ₹49,463 crore was up 28.5% from the previous year and 3.3% from the March quarter, missing Bloomberg’s estimates of ₹49,762 crore. Revenue was driven by an increase in the mobile services business of the company, wherein it is focusing on premium services, as well as growth in Airtel Africa, the company said. It added that customer addition and an additional day in the June quarter compared to the previous March quarter also aided its topline.
To be sure, Airtel added fewer mobile users in the June quarter, signing up 1.2 million mobile subscribers, compared to 5 million net additions in the March quarter. As of June end, the company’s total mobile subscriber base was at 362.8 million. At ₹27,397 crore, India mobile services business contributes 55% to total revenue of Bharti Airtel.
Airtel Business, which houses services to enterprises saw its contribution to the company’s total revenue fall to 10.2% from 11% in the preceding quarter. Revenue from the segment fell 7.7% year-on-year and 4.9% quarter-on-quarter to ₹5,057 crore.
“Airtel Business revenue decline is reflecting full impact of portfolio restructuring undertaken last year. The underlying growth trajectory remains steady at a sequential growth of 2% with continued improvement in funnel and orderbook," Vittal said. In the December quarter, the company had announced plans to exit the low-margin wholesale commodity voice and messaging business.
Airtel's India revenue at ₹37,585 crore was up 16% on-year and 2% on-quarter.
Vittal said the company’s balance sheet continues to demonstrate strength, supported by solid cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation.
While earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 41.2% Y-o-Y and 2.8% Q-o-Q in the first quarter, Ebitda margin fell by 30 basis points to 56.9% sequentially. On a Y-o-Y basis, margins rose by 190 basis points.
Net debt rose to ₹1.9 trillion in the quarter from ₹1.88 trillion a year ago, but fell on a sequential basis from ₹2 trillion. The telco incurred a capex of ₹8,307 crore during the quarter compared to ₹14,401 crore during the preceding quarter.
Airtel earlier proposed to convert some government dues into equity like its smaller rival Vodafone Idea Ltd. “We just wanted a non-discriminatory level-playing field in terms of an option to convert," Vittal had said in May. “Whether we will convert or not is a decision for the board to take… We wanted a clarification from the government whether we had the option or not."
The telecom operator added 700,000 postpaid users in the June quarter, taking its overall user base to 26.6 million.
Homes business, which includes home wi-fi, broadband and TV connectivity, saw revenue rising by 25.7% on-year to ₹1,718 crore.
"During the quarter, accelerated expansion of our Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network resulted in total WiFi net addition of 939,000 customers, bringing the total customer base to 11 million. Additionally, we expanded our home-pass network significantly, adding 1.6 million fibre home passes in the quarter," the company said.
Airtel declared its results after market hours. Earlier, shares of the company closed 0.7% up at ₹1,929.75 on BSE.