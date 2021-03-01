Airtel Xstream partners with DIVO Movies

NEW DELHI: South Indian digital media and music company Divo has announced a content sharing partnership with Airtel Xstream, offering its entire Tamil movie catalogue, including exclusive premiers, on the Airtel Xstream app.

Available for free on Android and iOS, the Airtel Xstream app will now have a new channel within it called Divo Movies. Users of the service will be able to watch exclusive Tamil content, including movies, digital premieres and multiple titles of leading actors such as Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Simbu, GV Prakash, among others.

Media experts say partnerships to drive regional content make sense in a country like India where Internet and smartphone reach are slowly expanding access to new-age programming for the heartland.

According to a report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult, released last July, about 70% of Indians will access the Internet in their native languages by the end of this year. It said that programmes around food, entertainment and education are always deemed better in local languages. An EY survey said about 21% of respondents in non-metros claim they would spend more on entertainment compared to 5% in the metros.

Even as foreign firms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video accumulate content across multiple Indian languages to widen reach, a bunch of homegrown OTT platforms have used the covid-19 lockdown to expand their footprint in the country, focusing on specific languages as niches.

Sudipta Banerjee, chief product and technology officer, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream App, said DIVO Movies will make a plethora of premium and evergreen Tamil content available for its subscribers.

Divo Movies on Airtel Xstream will be available as standalone and bundled subscriptions along with recharges. The subscriptions will be priced at Rs30 per month.

Shahir Muneer, founder and director of Divo, said the partnership with Airtel will provide strategic content distribution opprotunity. It currently has more than 200 movies and aims to add another 200 by the end of this year.

“This partnership with Airtel Xstream is a unique opportunity as it opens up Airtel's network and telco subscribers for us at Divo helping us reach out to more audience and also gives our content and our content partners a new window to monetise, which otherwise is restricted by the terms or licensing of OTTs," Muneer added.

