Airtel Xstream Play crosses 5 million paid user mark; eyes 20 million

Mumbai: Airtel Xstream Play, the video streaming service by Bharti Airtel, has crossed the 5 million paid subscriber mark in October. The company is now eyeing the 20 million milestone as more consumers look at ease of access and bundled services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adarsh Nair, CEO - Airtel Digital, told Mint that Airtel Xstream Play is one of the fastest-growing aggregator apps and is looking at more OTT platforms to partner with and reach out to wider audiences.

“Although India has 40+ OTT apps and a wide selection of premium video content, discovering and paying for this content is challenging. Airtel Xstream Play helps to bring together the largest selection of premium OTT apps under one app and one price. We recently added Alt Balaji, Fancode and Playflix bringing us still closer to our ambition of having the widest selection of premium content and 20 million subscribers," Nair said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At its core, Airtel's approach to content is built on a simple philosophy: leverage their connectivity services, such as broadband and mobility, to enhance the use of content services. This approach is driven by the belief that content is a compelling use case to promote their connectivity services. The focus is on offering a seamless and abundant content library to customers.

Nair said that Airtel recognises that sustainable business requires customers to pay, a shift that has become apparent in recent years. Rather than offering content for free, Airtel now provides content through various packages based on a customer's chosen service, be it broadband or prepaid.

“We believe that things have to be sustainable and thus consumers need to pay for content. We had some things for free on telecom networks in the early stages of content adoption, but today, things are not free. Today, depending on your ability to pay, we bundle content services. You can technically buy a bundle, which has Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Xstream Play. With these four apps, you get access to every content that matters, you never look anywhere else," Nair added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per various estimates, Indian subscribers on average have four to five OTT services installed on their phones, but when it comes to paid subscriptions, the number is less than three. To address the challenge of content fragmentation, Airtel introduced Xstream Play, where a subscriber can enjoy content from a wide array of partners without the inconvenience of multiple logins. With the platform's single sign-on and integrated experience, subscribers can access content from brands like Lionsgate, Sony LIV, SunNXT, and Eros Now. The revenue-sharing model ensures that partners are rewarded based on customer viewing patterns.

“We recognised that content production is not within our core competencies. So we approached content creators and partners and proposed a model in which Airtel would focus on technology and distribution, while the partners would contribute content. In return, we would share revenue based on the viewing patterns of their subscribers. Initially, some of the partners left, but many have come back and now we have 20 partners in this framework," said Nair.

While the monthly subscription plan is available for ₹149, Airtel also offers bundled plans with broadband plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airtel said that a wide variety of series, movies and sporting content has garnered heavy user interest on the platform lately. Around 47% of the time was spent on the platform on series such as Scam 2003 and Scam 1992, while movies came a close second with a 37% split led by regional blockbusters such as Carry on Jatta (Punjabi), Por Thozhil (Tamil) and Voice of Sathyanathan (Malayalam).

