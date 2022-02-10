Airtel Xtream Premium: Single subscription for 15 OTT apps at 149/month

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel will offer access to more than a dozen over the top (OTT) video streaming apps including SonyLiv and Lionsgate Play through a single app and single log-in starting at ₹149 a month and ₹1499 a year.

Adarsh Nair, chief product officer at Airtel, told Mint that the carrier has entered into a revenue share model with the apps which will be beneficial for the app providers, while consumers will get unhindered access to all content including premium content on the apps through a single log in.

"This is an industry first and provides the ease of use to customers... We aim to be one of the top four content streaming apps in the customers' basket," he said.

Customers will get access to one of the largest catalogue of over 10,500 movies and shows plus LIVE channels from SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, Shorts TV on Airtel Xstream Premium.

The service aims to provide a great experience with single app, single subscription, single sign-in, unified content search and AI driven personalised curation for each user. Users can access Airtel Xstream Premium across mobiles, tablets, laptops through the app or web and on the TV through the Xstream set-top-box.

India's second largest carrier expects revenue upside from the partnerships as well as from distribution. However, major OTT apps Netflix and Amazon Prime will continue to be in standalone partnerships with Airtel which will be separate monetisation streams for the company.

