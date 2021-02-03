Airtel posts highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q3FY21; ARPU rises to 166

Telecom operator Bharti Aitel reported highest ever consolidated quarterly revenues in Q3FY21 on the back of strong customer addition. Airtel posted a 24% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenues to ₹26,518 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December. The revenue from Airtel's India business grew 25.1% year-on-year to ₹19,007 crore during the quarter under review. This was also the highest ever consolidated quarterly revenues from India business, the company said in the regulatory filing.

The mobile services revenues from India business increased 32.4% YoY in December quarter, thanks to strong demand for connectivity and solutions. The overall business rose 9.2% YoY during the quarter under review.

The telecom operator posted a consolidated net profit of ₹854 crore for the quarter ended in December. The Average Revenue Per Unit at India's largest telecom operator, increased to ₹166 against during third quarter against ₹135 for the same period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive officer, India & South Asia, said, “Despite the unprecedented volatility that we have confronted through the year, we delivered another strong performance this quarter. This consistency in performance was across every part of our portfolio, as reflected in market share growth across all our business segments. This has been made possible due to our agility, the continued re-orientation of our business model and our relentless focus on what truly matters – serving our customers."

The company continues to garner a strong share of the 4G net ads in the market. 4G data customers increased by 33.8% YoY to 165.6 Mn compared to the previous year. Over the last 4 quarters, the company has added ~42 Mn 4G customers to its network. ARPU continues to be the best in industry - average data usage per data customer at 16.4 GBs/month; while voice usage was at 1,027 mins/customer/month.

The company continues to see strong traction in its post-paid business also and added 700K post-paid customers this quarter.

"We continue to invest ahead of the curve to create capacities and provide a brilliant experience to our customers. Several initiatives have also been undertaken to improve Network quality – leveraging digital tools/probes to monitor and improve customer experience, scaling up Vo-Wi-Fi adoption to improve indoor experience. We now have over 18 Mn customers using our Vo-Wi-Fi services," it said.

Homes business segment witnessed a revenue growth of 2.3% YoY with highest ever customer additions of ~215K during the quarter to reach to a total base of 2.79 Mn. We re-calibrated our offering and launched Xstream bundles with content and unlimited internet to accelerate penetration.





