Ajanta Pharma gets clearance from US FDA for Dahej facility as no Form 483 issued post inspection2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 08:12 AM IST
United States Food and Drug Administration completed inspection at Dahej facility and did not issue any Form 483. Last year in September, Ajanta Pharma had received Form 483 for its Dahej facility. Since then the pharma stock was declining.
Ajanta Pharma got clearance from US FDA for its Dahej facility after an inspection. There was no Form 483 issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration, after the agency completed its audit of Ajanta Pharma's Dahej facility on June 23. The US FDA audit was conducted by the officials from 19 June 2023 to 23rd June 2023, said the pharma company in its stock filing.
