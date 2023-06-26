Ajanta Pharma got clearance from US FDA for its Dahej facility after an inspection. There was no Form 483 issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration, after the agency completed its audit of Ajanta Pharma's Dahej facility on June 23. The US FDA audit was conducted by the officials from 19 June 2023 to 23rd June 2023, said the pharma company in its stock filing.

After the company received clearance from US FDA, its stock price jumped by nearly 4 per cent during its early trade. Ajanta Pharma shares were up by 2.95% at ₹1503.85 apiece on BSE at 10:38 am. The company stock opened at ₹1504.95 apiece. Its market capitalisation stood at ₹18,935.83 crore on BSE.

“This is to inform you that our formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by US FDA from 19th June 2023 to 23rd June 2023. At the end of inspection, no Form 483 was issued to us," said Ajanta Phrama in its stock filing.

On Friday, Ajanta Pharma limited stock closed 3.26% down at ₹1461.60 apiece on BSE. Notably, the stock touched its 52-week high mark on June 22 at ₹1,550 apiece on BSE.

Last year in September, Ajanta Pharma had received Form 483 for its Dahej facility. Soon after the information of the US FDA observation to the facility, Ajanta Pharma stock showcased a downward trend on the stock market.

What is US FDA Form 483?

US FDA issues form 483 to a firm or management when its officers conclude in their judgement after the investigation that the company has violated norms of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and other Acts or regulations.

As per the norms, recipient of a 483 should respond to the FDA, addressing each item, indicating agreement and either providing a timeline for correction or requesting clarification of what the FDA requires. The company, which has received 483 needs to submit its response within 15 days. A good response can help the firm in saving itself from receiving a Warning Letter from the FDA.

About Ajanta Pharma

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceuticals formulation company. Its branded generics business spread across India, the rest of Asia, and Africa. The company has a strong chronic-focused product portfolio. What led the company to grow its market was first-to-market strategy and front-end presence. The company's business also includes two more verticals, which are US generics and institutional business in Africa. The two verticals are currently struggling due to global headwinds but the company remained on its opportunistic stance for the verticals.

