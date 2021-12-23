Ajanta Pharma will hold a board meeting on 28 December to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company, according to an official statement.

In line with this, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company will remain closed for designated persons and their relatives from close of business hours of 23 December till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended December.

On Thursday, Ajanta Pharma shares closed 1.89% down to close at ₹2,050.15 on NSE. The scrip has risen 24.17% since the start of 2021 (year-to-date period)

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharma company engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality finished dosages. It produces a comprehensive range of specialty products targeting different therapeutic segments for treatment of patients, customised to each market it is present in. The business includes branded generics in emerging markets of Asia and Africa, generics in the developed markets of USA and institution sales.

The company reported consolidated profit of ₹195.94 crore for the September quarter marking a growth of 15.11% year-on-year, while revenue from operations climbed to ₹884.80 crore during the same period.

