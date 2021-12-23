Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Ajanta Pharma to consider a proposal for share buyback

Ajanta Pharma to consider a proposal for share buyback

On Thursday, Ajanta Pharma shares closed 1.89% down to close at 2,050.15 on NSE.
1 min read . 04:31 PM IST Livemint

  • Ajanta Pharma scrip has risen 24.17% since the start of 2021 (Year-to-Date period)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ajanta Pharma will hold a board meeting on 28 December to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company, according to an official statement.

Ajanta Pharma will hold a board meeting on 28 December to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company, according to an official statement.

In line with this, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company will remain closed for designated persons and their relatives from close of business hours of 23 December till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended December.

In line with this, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company will remain closed for designated persons and their relatives from close of business hours of 23 December till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended December.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On Thursday, Ajanta Pharma shares closed 1.89% down to close at 2,050.15 on NSE. The scrip has risen 24.17% since the start of 2021 (year-to-date period)

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharma company engaged in development, manufacturing and marketing of quality finished dosages. It produces a comprehensive range of specialty products targeting different therapeutic segments for treatment of patients, customised to each market it is present in. The business includes branded generics in emerging markets of Asia and Africa, generics in the developed markets of USA and institution sales.

The company reported consolidated profit of 195.94 crore for the September quarter marking a growth of 15.11% year-on-year, while revenue from operations climbed to 884.80 crore during the same period.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!