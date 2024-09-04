Ajay Devgn leases out commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri; check location, rent and other details

  The lease agreement has been signed for a 60-month period.

Livemint
Updated4 Sep 2024, 11:15 PM IST
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.(REUTERS)

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has leased out his commercial office space in the Andheri area of Mumbai, according to Square Yards.

As per the ‘Leave and Licence’ agreement, signed this month, the property has been leased out for a monthly rent of 7 lakh. It incurred a stamp duty of 1.12 lakh.

Devgn’s office is situated in Signature Tower, developed by Lotus Developers.

The leased property spans 3,455 sq. ft. (321 sq. m.) and includes three car parking spaces.

 

The lease agreement has been signed for a 60-month period.

An amount of 30 lakh deposit has been paid by the lessee to the lessor.

Locality offers vibrant mix of retail and entertainment

“The project is located along the Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, one of a prime location in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs. It offers seamless access to major highways, metro station, and is just a short distance from the international airport, making it a highly sought-after area for businesses looking for well-connected office spaces,” Square Yards said.

The locality’s vibrant mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options further elevates its status as a business hub, it added.

Ajay Devgn, along with his wife Kajol, is known to own multiple properties within the Signature Tower. They are among several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan who have also invested in commercial properties in the same project.

 

Following the success at the box office in 2012, Ajay Devgn is back to enthrall the audience with the sequel of the action comedy 'Son of Sardaar'.

Sharing this exciting news with his fans, Ajay took to his Instagram handle in August to announce the Muhurat of the film.

He had written, “The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team.”

Devgn’s other films in the pipeline include Singham Again, Raid 2, and De De Pyaar De 2.

