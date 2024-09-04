Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has leased out his commercial office space in the Andheri area of Mumbai, according to Square Yards.

As per the ‘Leave and Licence’ agreement, signed this month, the property has been leased out for a monthly rent of ₹7 lakh. It incurred a stamp duty of ₹1.12 lakh.

Devgn’s office is situated in Signature Tower, developed by Lotus Developers.

The leased property spans 3,455 sq. ft. (321 sq. m.) and includes three car parking spaces.

The lease agreement has been signed for a 60-month period.

An amount of ₹30 lakh deposit has been paid by the lessee to the lessor.

Locality offers vibrant mix of retail and entertainment “The project is located along the Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, one of a prime location in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs. It offers seamless access to major highways, metro station, and is just a short distance from the international airport, making it a highly sought-after area for businesses looking for well-connected office spaces,” Square Yards said.

The locality’s vibrant mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options further elevates its status as a business hub, it added.

Ajay Devgn, along with his wife Kajol, is known to own multiple properties within the Signature Tower. They are among several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan who have also invested in commercial properties in the same project.

