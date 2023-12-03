Ajay Piramal may look to buy a state-run bank

Piramal pointed to the DHFL acquisition to highlight his M&A (merger and acquisition) strategy. “We have done acquisitions whenever we find that there is value, and it fits in strategically. So, look at DHFL. That has been the largest acquisition in the financial services space. It was the first one which RBI (Reserve Bank of India) put in, and I am happy to say that it has gone well from all sides, whether it’s the RBI, whether it’s the other banks or the creditors, or whether it is us and the customers," he added.

