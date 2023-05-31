Ajay Yadav takes charge as MD of SECI1 min read 31 May 2023, 08:40 PM IST
The corporation has been instrumental in promoting solar energy projects and facilitating investments, contributing significantly to the nation’s sustainable energy goals
New Delhi: Ajay Yadav, a seasoned IAS officer from the 2005 batch of the Bihar cadre, has assumed the charge of Managing Director at Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), effective immediately.
