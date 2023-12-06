AJIO announces ‘Big Bold Sale’. Checkout the latest deals on brands like Adidas, Superdry, Nike, Puma, GAP, Asics, USPA
‘Big Bold Sale’ will see customers across 19,000+ pin codes pan India shop from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands with the best deals
India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO today announced its flagship event ‘Big Bold Sale’ powered by Adidas and co-powered by Superdry starting from 7 December 2023. Customers got early access to the sale starting from 4 December. In the biggest-ever edition of the Big Bold Sale (BBS), customers can shop across 5500+ brands offering over 1.6 million curated fashion styles, delivering an unparalleled shopping experience.