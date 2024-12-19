Companies
Ajmera bets on acquisitions, JVs to expand m-cap to $5 billion
Summary
- The realtor is targeting at least 25-30% growth each year in terms of volumes, sales, and profitability.
MUMBAI : Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd aims to expand its market capitalization (m-cap) by 10x to $5 billion through acquisitions and joint ventures (JVs), said Dhaval Ajmera, director at Ajmera Group.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more