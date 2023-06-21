Akasa Air adds four aircraft to its original order book of 72 Boeing 737 Max, targets international expansion2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 03:05 PM IST
India's Akasa Air has ordered four additional Boeing 737 Max jets, taking its total order to 76 aircraft, including 23 737-8s and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200s
Indian budget carrier Akasa Air has placed an order for four Boeing 737 Max jets, both companies said on Wednesday, the latest in a spate of orders by the country's airlines.
