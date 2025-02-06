Companies
Akasa Air aims to soar with funds family offices of Azim Premji, Ranjan Pai and others
Summary
- Akasa Air, which started flying in 2022, has raised an undisclosed sum. It's the country's third-largest carrier with a market share of 4.6%.
Akasa Air, India's youngest airline, has raised an undisclosed sum from a number of investors, including the family offices of Bengaluru-based billionaires Azim Premji and Ranjan Pai.
