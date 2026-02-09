Akasa Air sees light at end of delivery tunnel as aircraft flows steady, pilot hiring restarts
Dipali Banka , Abhishek Law 5 min read 09 Feb 2026, 12:02 pm IST
Summary
After nearly two years of delivery disruptions, steadier aircraft flows are allowing the airline to restart hiring and pursue growth without costly stop-gap measures.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: After nearly two years of delivery disruptions, Akasa Air is emerging from aircraft supply constraints, an inflexion point that allows India’s third-largest airline to restart pilot hiring, stick to its original growth plan and avoid costly short-term fixes in a fiercely competitive aviation market.
