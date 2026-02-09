MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: After nearly two years of delivery disruptions, Akasa Air is emerging from aircraft supply constraints, an inflexion point that allows India’s third-largest airline to restart pilot hiring, stick to its original growth plan and avoid costly short-term fixes in a fiercely competitive aviation market.

“So I’d say that’s a thing of the past," Vinay Dube, the founder and chief executive officer of Akasa Air, said in an interview with Mint, referring to earlier delays. “The deliveries are much more predictable, much more frequent."

Aircraft deliveries determine pilot hiring, which in turn sets how much capacity an airline can deploy and how efficiently it can spread fixed costs, a chain Akasa says is now moving again.

Akasa, which operates an all-Boeing narrow-body fleet, had slowed fleet expansion and paused pilot hiring as aircraft supply tightened, even as demand rebounded across India’s aviation sector. The improved delivery schedule now allows the airline to resume growth without resorting to wet-leasing aircraft or altering its single-type fleet strategy.

Akasa inducted two aircraft in January and one in February. Two more are expected later this month, with another one to two due in March, said Dube. The airline currently operates 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, including three added so far in 2026.

Launched in August 2022, Akasa is awaiting completion of its 226-aircraft order with Boeing, underpinning its long-term expansion plans.

The stabilization in deliveries coincides with Boeing’s efforts to ramp up narrow-body production. Boeing India and South Asia president Salil Gupte had earlier told Mint that the US aircraft maker was targeting at least two deliveries a month this year as production increased at its US facilities.

India’s commercial aircraft fleet now stands at around 800 aircraft, with IndiGo operating about 440 planes, the Air India group around 297 and SpiceJet about 35, underscoring the scale gap Akasa is seeking to bridge as deliveries pick up.

Pilots back on the agenda

With aircraft inductions picking up, Akasa has restarted pilot hiring after an 18-month pause and is currently recruiting experienced first officers. Dube said the airline would soon widen hiring to include cadet partnerships and inexperienced pilots as deliveries accelerate.

“You know all of those two to two-and-a-half years ago, when we first spoke with Boeing and understood from them that our deliveries would not be at the pace that we had originally intended, there was a very conscious decision," Dube said. “We may have extra pilots, but these pilots have committed to us when we were a young airline. We cannot either lay them off or furlough them."

Akasa currently employs 757 pilots.

Dube stressed that the hiring push is unrelated to the new phase-II flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms.

“Nothing that I’ve described here is linked to the new FDTL norms. These are more linked to our aircraft delivery schedule," he said.

If deliveries remain on track, Akasa’s fleet could grow to 45-50 aircraft over the next 12–18 months, improving fuel efficiency, lowering maintenance costs and easing working capital pressures, said Gagan Dixit, vice-president—oil & gas and aviation at Elara Capital. Profitability, however, is still likely 2–2.5 years away, he added.

Discipline over opportunism

Despite heightened competition and aggressive capacity additions across India’s aviation market, Akasa says it is not chasing market share or making mid-course strategic shifts.

“Being opportunistic is not necessarily a good thing because it detracts from discipline," Dube said. “There’s nothing Akasa has historically done that’s been opportunistic."

Instead, the airline is focusing on operational discipline, cost control and capital strength, areas where Dube believes airlines have historically faltered. “One of the big reasons airlines get into trouble is being under-capitalised," he said. “We may make other mistakes, but these two—being under-capitalised and having an uncompetitive cost structure—we’re not going to make."

Elara’s Dixit said the emphasis on discipline over market share makes sense at this stage. Market share gains, he added, can come later as the airline turns profitable, making capital management and profitability the right priorities for now.

That discipline is reflected in Akasa’s operating choices. The airline is sticking to a single aircraft type, economy-only cabins and a focus-city model rather than hub-and-spoke operations. It has no plans to introduce business-class seats or regional aircraft, and will instead deploy the 737 MAX to expand into tier-two and tier-three markets where demand supports narrow-body operations.

“Whenever you use words like opportunistic or sudden, you can expect a no from Akasa," Dube said. “We’re not looking at regional aircraft and we’re focused and happy with our single aircraft type."

On the hub and spoke model, Dube said, “We’ll have focus cities…We’re looking at Navi Mumbai and Noida International Airport as focus airports. We will have a large concentration of aircraft."

Dube said the airline is also building its international network steadily and expects around 40% of its operations to be on global routes within the next three to four years. At present, Akasa operates international flights to five destinations.

Akasa ended FY25 with revenue of ₹4,582.72 crore and a loss of ₹1,983.4 crore. Backed by the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s family and fresh capital raised in August 2025, the airline holds about 5% of the domestic market.

In October 2025, Akasa saw the exit of co-founder Neelu Khatri, who headed international operations. Khatri was not a board member and held less than 1% stake through SNV Aviation, the airline’s holding company.

The exit followed Akasa’s ₹1,200 crore fundraise in August 2025, led by Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, alongside 360 ONE Asset Management and additional commitments from the Jhunjhunwala family trusts.

Dube said the airline plans to induct new investor representation on the board and has applied for security clearance for one such appointment.